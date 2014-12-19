How To Make The Most Of Your Office Holiday Party

Every year around this time, a fresh crop of articles arrive baring advice on how to survive the office party. If you paid close attention this holiday season, you now know how to diffuse awkward conversations and not to talk incessantly about work .

Why do we have office parties? If the goal is to foster meaningful workplace connections, it may be time we reconsidered our approach. Most office holiday parties fall desperately short of meeting this objective.

In theory, social workplace events should create opportunities for employees to extend their network, develop a richer understanding of their colleagues, and strengthen existing friendships. The reality is much different. Office parties tend to isolate people into groups of those they already know, trapping them in conversations that feel strained and rarely contribute to deeper bonds.

This is a wasted opportunity, and not just because people could be having a more enjoyable time. For organizations interested in achieving top performance, creating high-quality working relationships is a requirement.

Over the past decade, researchers have uncovered compelling evidence that feeling connected to our colleagues makes us more effective at work. We become more willing to ask for help, exchange ideas, and share resources. Studies show that employees with stronger workplace relationships are not only more engaged, they’re also less likely to quit or even call in sick.

Companies should be investing in the quality of workplace relationships. The problem is that from a relationship-building perspective, the office holiday party often gets it all wrong.

Here’s one research-backed approach: Including a novel, collaborative activity that allows colleagues to master new skills by working together like group cookie decorating or holiday-themed games and competitions.