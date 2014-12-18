Drone Plus Drum Machine Equals This Killer Flying Musical Instrument

Haig Beylerian, a musician and UX consultant, is wearing a helmet as he approaches the drum machine, because there’s no telling what will happen when you tap a drone to make a beat.

The touch-sensitive drone, built in a lab at the University of Toronto, was set up to send data to a computer running ROS (Robot Operating System), then translated to MIDI and sent to a MacBook running the music software Ableton Live 9 and visual programming language Max. The result is a hovering drum machine capable of boggling the mind–and giving some new meaning to the genre of “drone music.”

The drum experiment wasn’t just about building a newfangled instrument. It was designed to test how humans can interact with robots, specifically flying ones.

“Interaction based on physical contact has many unique benefits, but the implementation is not straightforward for flying robots,” writes the lead student on the project, Xingbo (Isaac) Wang, as part of his flying drum research paper.

Wang, a student in the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies, had been working on a separate project–a quadcopter’s ability to recover its flight pattern after interaction–but this summer came up with a way to combine his love for music with drone interaction.

The drone drum carries sensors including an accelerometer and gyroscope to determine applied force and acceleration. Physical contact is estimated from the force and torque created when the user, within a certain range of frequencies, taps and bumps it.





The timing for the performance was tricky.

To avoid unintended vibrations not related to human interaction, filters were used to eliminate external vibrations. And to simplify the experiment, the quadcopter was in a constant height and position to minimize other variables.