Sallie Krawcheck On The Benefits Of Investing In Women

In this episode of Generation Flux, Sallie Krawcheck, chair of The Ellevate Network , shares her story of how she learned to foster female empowerment at an early age, and how those lessons have helped her succeed in the business world.

Talking about her work with Ellevate to create a more diverse workforce, Krawcheck says she’s working to build a different future. “It’s going to be a fairer world, and as a result of it being a fairer world, it’s going to be a more prosperous economy,” she says. “Businesses are going to operate better and there’s going to be more innovation.”