In 20 Minutes, This Brilliant Kit Creates A Full-Size Library For Refugee Camps

A typical library can take years to build. But a new library kit, designed to travel to remote refugee camps or disaster zones, can come together in less than 20 minutes.

The Ideas Box, the brainchild of the nonprofit Libraries Without Borders, fits the equivalent of a small-town library on two standard shipping pallets. It comes with books and e-readers, tablets, laptops, cameras and other creative tools, and a range of digital tools like Khan Academy. Since camps might not have internet access or power, it comes with its own. The boxes that hold all of the devices convert into tables and chairs.

The project was first inspired by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. After Libraries Without Borders built dozens of tent libraries for disaster camps, the organization realized how important the libraries could be in helping communities in similar situations rebuild.





“We started to see that there was this space between post-disaster relief and economic development–a gray space that a lot of other organizations weren’t filling,” says Allister Chang, executive director of Libraries Without Borders. “And we saw just how important it was to have a library for the local community to do their own reconstruction.”

After building more libraries in disaster zones over the last few years, the organization partnered with Phillip Stark to design a kit that could make libraries simpler to set up. “We’ve been trying to think through the most efficient way to bring these tools to communities that have been hit by conflicts and disasters,” says Chang.

The first kits rolled out earlier this year in three refugee camps in Burundi, a small country that hosts more than 50,000 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Life in the camps is hard; beyond daily struggles for basic supplies, there is limited access to education, even though the majority of refugees are under 18.

In the camps, the durable kits were set up in simple thatched huts. In a natural disaster, they can also be set up with essentially no construction.