Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel On Leaked Plans: “I Felt Like I Was Going To Cry”

Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton sits on Snapchat’s board. Which, in the wake of Sony’s massive leaks , has not been good news for Snapchat’s private business affairs.

In the short time since hackers made Sony’s data available, we’ve learned from leaked emails that Snapchat acquired a Google Glass competitor; that it acquired another startup, a QR-code scanning service called Scan.me, for $50 million in cash and stock; and that the ephemeral-messaging company also has plans to integrate with iTunes, so Snapchat users could potentially buy music through the service.

Now, understandably, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel is upset. In a letter addressed to Snapchat’s employees and partners, the 24-year-old founder writes: “I felt like I was going to cry all morning.” Clearly making a point about how difficult it is to keep information private in the digital age, Spiegel openly tweeted out a copy of his letter on Wednesday afternoon:

…so I went on a walk and thought through a couple of things. I even ran into one of my high school design teachers. She gave me a huge hug. I really needed that. And I really need to tell you that I’m so proud of all of you. I want to give you all a huge hug because keeping secrets is exhausting.

The open letter continues:

Keeping secrets means coming home late, after working all day and night. Curling up with your loved ones, hanging out with your friends, and not being able to share all of the incredible rings you’re working on. It’s painful. It’s tiring.

It’s an emotional response–and not an uncommon reaction from those who have been the subject of Sony’s leaks. But compared to, say, Scott Rudin, Spiegel has come off far better in the eyes of observers, especially when compared to other leaks from Spiegel’s past.

