The Top 10 Best Business Lessons Of 2014

This year, we got down to the tough questions. Where can personal lives, family, and career intersect? How can businesses impact the world–and their bottom lines–for the better? Where do we find meaning in our work?

These lessons in leadership aren’t just worn-out self help advice: They’re experiences lived by people who’ve wrestled with those questions and more, and are often still grappling with what works and what doesn’t. Creative, conscious leadership often doesn’t arrive at neat solutions, but keeps moving forward anyway. Peruse our year in business review, from Pixar and Facebook to the startups just forming, and see where your own story fits into the narrative.

1. Treat Humans Like People From: “Netflix’s Major HR Innovation: Treating Humans Like People“ A recurring theme this year was the balance of social good with successful entrepreneurship–two ideas that seem to sometimes be on opposing sides. Before tackling world peace, companies would fare well to simply treat their own employees kindly. Netflix’s HR practices–including welcoming recruiters instead of banning them–are a guide for any business looking for ways to treat their people as, well, people.

2. Let Yourself Be Stupid From: “Spotify’s Design Lead On Why Side Projects Should Be Stupid“ Could “let yourself be stupid” be the new “move fast and break things” mantra of 2015? Tobias van Schneider, Spotify’s design lead, believes in side hustles to take would-be entrepreneurs from cogs in someone else’s machine to innovators in their own rights–but only if that step makes sense to them. “All of these doubts kick in, overcomplicate things, and kill projects that could have become something,” says van Schneider. “When you’re focused on just taking that first step, or that next right step to keep things in motion, you won’t ask yourself all these questions.”

3. Prove Everyone Wrong From: “Meet The Woman Who Is Trying To Change The Credit Card Industry“ Another common thread this year: Women in leadership. Suneera Madhani’s founding of Fattmerchant embodies the spirit of strong leadership: When her ideas were ignored, she took matters into her own hands. “The owners of my last company—both male—told me it was a stupid idea; they did not want to support it,” she said. “I went and did it on my own, and I’m 100% sure they regret that decision now.”

4. Family And Career Can Play Nice From: “The Tech Company With The Radical Idea That Having A Baby Shouldn’t Derail Your Career“ We’ve discussed family and career frequently this year: Is it possible to “have it all,” or should one or the other take priority? At Palo Alto Software, CEO Sabrina Parsons lets those worlds intermingle. When the messiness of family life affects the buttoned-down office, it’s time to rethink policy. “I tell people, ‘Don’t give employees burritos, foosball, and kegs. You need to think about the real things that will matter to employees and give you access to talent you’re losing,” she says.

advertisement

