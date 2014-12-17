Today in Tabs: Good Times

The new meaning of the word “viral” suits it well: On our high-speed trainwreck of a ‘net, infections spread fast and multiply furiously, relentlessly. The sun never sets online.

Brian Feldman understands this intimately (as judged, perhaps unfairly, by his Twitter presence). Today he’s written an investigation titled “The Triumphant Rise of the Shitpic” for the Awl, which takes on—and coins the term—”shitpics.” You know, those terrible screencapped and reposted image macro memes that show up regularly on Instagram and Twitter.