Today in Tabs: Good Times

2014 was a garbage year, as both Bloomberg graphics and The Nib show in pictures, Vox shows in video, and Google trends shows in, um, trends. But that was then! Now it is just today, and today is not too bad. The crap-hurricane might be raging around us, but join me here in the eye for a moment, where it’s quiet and peaceful.
Are you interested in movies? Terence Nance wrote an incontrovertible and passionate explanation of why “Exodus: Gods and Kings” is a work of white supremacy, and Rembert Browne tied in the new D’Angelo album as well. It’s called “Black Messiah!” Not about movies but Brit Bennett’s “I Don’t Know What To Do With Good White People” in Jezebel is another angle on what Nance is writing about. Also in Grantland, Mark Harris explains what is going on with all the comic book franchises in Hollywood right now, and possibly forever from now on. And the Terminator Genisys: Paradox Edition trailer is hilarious.
Hatt Monan has been clearing out his drafts, and today he’s got a long article for Wired on Circa, Buzzfeed, and First Look. I will basically read anything Mat ever cares to write, at this point. Nieman’s Caroline O’Donovan has a Q&A with Mat’s future boss, Buzzfeed’s Shani O. Hilton, who is one of the smartest people in journalism. Here’s the print extract and here’s the full audio conversation. Email news digest The Skimm just raised a $6.25 million funding round, which I take to be reasonably good for newslettering in general. Mathew Ingram agrees. At current subscription rates, it’ll only be 124 years till it’s me with a million subscribers! If any of you want to purchase my “very personal voice” to shill for your soulless brand, do it now while I’m still underground and cool!
Darius Kazemi made a new toy called “Content Forever” that takes a random stroll around Wikipedia starting with a subject you select, and gives you a completely unique and pointless piece of content to read. Caitlin Dewey from Dragon-lair Daily and David Holmes in Pando were both quite taken with it.
Am I a bad feminist if I point out how Leon Wieseltier looks like Graydon Carter had a baby with Martin Van Buren? pic.twitter.com/g0IkH2LK6I
— Helen Rosner (@hels) December 17, 2014
Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast episode with Louis CK has just come out from behind the paywall for the first time since its 2010 release. Slate named it the best podcast episode ever. I personally would recommend skipping the first 30 minutes, but the rest is not bad. Welcome to Night Vale’s Joseph Fink wrote a poem for The Toast (which is not trying to screw you out of your copyrights) about New York. Kyle Chayka on sexy, sexy art in Adult Mag. How will Serial end tomorrow? What Colour Is It?
There are terrible things going on still, of course. Fox is making a crappy wide-screen garbage version of Buffy for example. But just for today, let’s forget about those things. Bijan, what’s good?
The new meaning of the word “viral” suits it well: On our high-speed trainwreck of a ‘net, infections spread fast and multiply furiously, relentlessly. The sun never sets online.
Brian Feldman understands this intimately (as judged, perhaps unfairly, by his Twitter presence). Today he’s written an investigation titled “The Triumphant Rise of the Shitpic” for the Awl, which takes on—and coins the term—”shitpics.” You know, those terrible screencapped and reposted image macro memes that show up regularly on Instagram and Twitter.
But if you look at a Shitpic, you can instantly tell the level of virality by how worn it looks, how legible its text is, how many watermarks adorn it. You can count them much like you would rings on a tree. A pristine-looking meme engenders skepticism—“This can’t be that funny, it hasn’t been imperfectly replicated enough.” But when you see that blurry text, partially cut off by the top of the frame, and a heavily compressed picture of Kermit below… that’s when you know:
This is gonna be a good-ass meme.
Good tab. It’s a pleasure having you intern, Bijan. I don’t say that enough.
???: Punch a Monet
Today’s Song: Last night, Kendrick Lamar went on Colbert and did this new as-yet-untitled song which is at least three levels above anything else out there (including you Nicki, sorry). It is unbelievable.
I don’t know, I just feel really chill today and there was a lot of great C O N T E N T out there? Today in Tabs will surely have an extra helping of hot garb tomorrow. Until then, read us on FastCoLabs and subscribe by email. I tweet @rustyk5 and sometimes @TodayinTabs.