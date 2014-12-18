The Brand Your Brand Could Be Like: How Old Spice Went Viral

Hello, ladies. (And gentlemen.) A towel-clad Isaiah Mustafah has been clicked on by over 40 million people (or a few overheated folks many, many times) since the launch of Old Spice’s insanely popular ad campaign in 2011. Since then, the brand has made countless viral marketing and advertising case studies. But what was Old Spice like before the Old Spice Guy dominated social media? Watch the video to find out.