Hello, 1999: BlackBerry Turns Back Clock With Classic QWERTY Phone

BlackBerry fans, rejoice! Mobile users who miss BlackBerry’s physical keyboard are in luck, as the phone maker has finally launched the Classic , a smartphone with a full, physical QWERTY keyboard and navigation keys to go along with its 3.5-inch touch-screen display.





Though BlackBerry has struggled to stay relevant in a world dominated by Apple and Samsung devices, its devices are still beloved by many ardent–and unexpected–fans. Google chairman Eric Schmidt has never tried to hide his love for his BlackBerry phone, nor has President Obama. Even Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is said to have modeled the original Kindle keyboard after a BlackBerry design, because he loved its tactile feel.

BlackBerry’s new (er, new-ish) phone runs on BlackBerry 10. Android apps are available on the platform, as are BlackBerry’s own apps (yeah, Brick Breaker!). BlackBerry’s carrier partners include AT&T and Verizon, and customers can also purchase the Classic unlocked through the company’s online store and on Amazon for $449.