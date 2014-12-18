Relive The Great Christmas Memories You’ve Formed With Your TV Friends And Family With This Supercut

It’s nearly Christmas, which means that all the memories of Christmases we’ve watched our favorite TV characters enjoy are once more fresh on our minds. We can remember with fond nostalgia the magic of the Christmas celebration that Sabrina and her aunts enjoyed; the joy on the faces of Zach, Jessie, Kelly, and Slater as they held up their tree feels like it happened only yesterday; even memories as distant as when the tree fell on Fred and Barney are triggered anew as the holidays approach. Also, we probably did some nice things with our own families too in that time. Who can remember?