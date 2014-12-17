Twitter, Foursquare To Partner On Location-Based Features: Report

On paper, Twitter and Foursquare might seem like unlikely bedfellows. But a new report from Business Insider suggests that Twitter is considering a partnership with Foursquare to power a new rung of location-based features.

A slew of big-name startups, from Uber to Pinterest, have already teamed with Foursquare to take advantage of its location database. As Twitter looks to entice more shareholders to its volatile stock, it’ll need to attract more users by providing more relevant content. Location-enhanced content could be one key to achieve this end, just as improved search and photo features will likely improve engagement on the company’s platform. Twitter-owned Vine, for one, already uses Foursquare’s location API to enables users to geo-tag videos.

Currently, Twitter offers some location features, but they don’t offer much benefit. The micro-blogging platform uses GPS to determine where, for example, a user is when setting up his or her bio. And if a user opts in to share location information with each tweet, it then becomes possible for others to search for that content based on proximity (true to Twitter’s DNA, it requires a technical search entry: “query near:{location name}”).

It looks now that Twitter sees more potential in search. According to Business Insider‘s report, the service views location as a “vehicle for discovery.” Take breaking news for example. If a protest is brewing, say, in one neighborhood of Manhattan, Twitter could potentially enable users to search for geo-tagged photos, whether in SoHo or Red Hook, so they can see what’s happening in those specific locations in real time.

Location-enhanced media provide real value to users. It’s one reason why Instagram, which used to use Foursquare’s location services, recently opted out of the partnership to support Facebook’s rival Places database.

According to Business Insider‘s source, the new location features could roll out in early 2015. Head over there to read the rest of the report.

[h/t: Business Insider]