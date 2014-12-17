How Stephen Colbert Won Cable, Lost The Presidency, Scared Bears, And Went Out On Top (And So Can You!)

Barring a last-minute reprieve from the governor, by midnight on the Eighteenth Day of December in the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Fourteen, Stephen Colbert will be no more. After nine years on Comedy Central, the blustery six-time Emmy Award-winning perma-outraged blowhard of late night news commentary will die for the sins of our polarized culture of biased news and backbiting commentary. That is, he’s going to host a different show. Tomorrow, the “t” in “report” will once again be restored to its hard consonant glory and the name and lacquered visage of Stephen Colbert will disappear into obscurity, never to be seen again.

By which we mean mid-next year, when the actor portraying Stephen Colbert will replace David Letterman as host of CBS’s Late Show. (Confusingly, that actor’s name is also Stephen Colbert, his IMDB page listing small roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Bewitched, and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. For the sake of clarity, I’ll refer to both as Colbert, but will only mean one or the other, sometimes both, but never neither.) However Colbert decides to go out in his final episode—smash cut to black like Tony Soprano; waking up next to Jerri Blank, like Bob Newhart did with Suzanne Pleshette; heartfelt wave from a helicopter like Richard Nixon—one thing is clear: He’ll be going out on top.

It was a near-perfect nine-year run for The Colbert Report, taking Colbert from eyebrow-cocking Daily Show correspondent to leader of his own Nation, best-selling author (and authors’ rights advocate), restorer of sanity and/or fear, presidential candidate (in South Carolina), sponsor of the U.S. Olympic speed skating team, savior of Christmas, and enemy of godless killing machines (aka, bears). Leaving short of a decade saves him from the drawn-out embarrassment of once-loved institutions that lasted too long, like the Bush dynasty (three terms combined with the possibility of more), Saturday Night Live (40 up-and-down seasons and counting) or the Roman Empire (whose last few hundred years were a bloody mess). It also lets him keep all his money, like when Tom Cruise dumped Nicole Kidman just before their marriage lasted a full decade.

Getting out while the getting’s good is only one of the valuable lessons you can learn from Colbert and apply to your own late-night career or your sideline in Mr. Goodwrench and pistachio marketing. Here are a few more.

When he debuted in October 2005, Colbert told his audience that he had “a lot to do tonight, a whole big world to fix.” Watching the clip, you can hear that they barely tittered. No one knew that Colbert was completely serious—he would try to use his little Comedy Central show to fix the whole big world. Look no further than the series of episodes he did from military bases in Iraq in 2009 (when the war had dragged on for six years and threatened to drag on longer than SNL and be just as ignored) or the work he’s done for school kids with DonorsChoose.org. And then there’s that aforementioned Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear, which Colbert organized with Jon Stewart, which did… something! Colbert never thought small and he never constrained his ambition. You shouldn’t either.

Jokes aside, Colbert was genuinely brave and totally subversive in 2006 when he performed 24 minutes of biting political commentary as comedy in front of President George W. Bush at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Standing there at “Nerd Prom,” the glad-handing-est night of the year for the press and presidency, Colbert dared to say things like, “So, the White House has personnel changes and then you write, ‘Oh, they’re just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.’ First of all, that is a terrible metaphor. This administration is not sinking. This administration is soaring! If anything, they are rearranging the deck chairs on the Hindenburg!” (Luckily Bush’s boss, Dick Cheney, was in an undisclosed location that night or there would’ve been hell to pay.)

Colbert was criticized from the left and the right, but Colbert never backed down. Throughout his nine-year run, Colbert has never kissed a ring or an ass, especially if it was an ass wearing a ring. Never curry favor; always speak the truth.