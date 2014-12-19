Why Uber Needs Baidu

Beijing cabbies have a penchant for screechy Peking Opera and a habit of hacking up phlegm. When they’re not puffing away on cigarettes, they roll the windows down, filling the car with the Chinese capital’s notorious smog. But with 66,000 taxis serving the sprawling city of 21 million people, the laws of supply and demand are on the drivers’ side.

“Getting a normal taxi in central Beijing is a nightmare; the traffic is beyond imagination,” said Zhang Ming, 32, an accountant. “I love my job and my company, but I’ve suffered a lot with the commute.”

So when Zhang discovered he could whip out his mobile phone and summon a ride with the touch of a button, it was a game-changer. Three to four days a week, Zhang gets a lift from Yidao, an Uber-like ride service also known as Yongche that launched in 2010 and is China’s market leader.

“I just think it’s brilliant,” he said. “You pay 30% more than a taxi but at least you can get somewhere quickly.” Still, he said, the experience can be as bad as a cab. “Sometimes you get a fantastic car; the next time you get a terrible car. One time, the seat was dirty, the smell was terrible, and the driver was listening to the radio very loudly. And my clothes reeked of smoke when I got out.”

Service-sensitive riders like Zhang are just the kind of customer Uber is targeting as it tries to gain a foothold in the highly competitive Chinese market. The company began testing the waters in the expat-heavy metropolis of Shanghai in 2013 and found a base of clients despite initially only offering an English-language app and relying on Google Maps, which are less accurate in China than in other countries.

Within months, Uber upped its game by switching map providers, introducing a Chinese-language interface, and allowing users to settle their bills using Alibaba’s popular PayPal-like service Alipay.

Now Uber is on the road in nine mainland cities–Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Wuhan–and offers four levels of service, from penny-pinching nonprofit ride-sharing “People’s Uber” to the luxury Uber Black.