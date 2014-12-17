Justice League Meets “Magic Mike” As DC Comics Pays Tribute To Famous Movie Posters





That’s just one takeaway from the company’s release of its March variant covers, all of which are based on famous movie posters–including, prominently, the Justice League cover that sees Superman, Batman, Aquaman, the Flash, and Green Lantern shirtless on a stage, a la Magic Mike. (See: Bat-McConaughey!) While the visual gag is a bold move for DC’s flagship title, it’s probably not as effective a response to charges of sexism as, say, The Hawkeye Initiative–but that probably wasn’t really the point, anyway.

In any case, while the Magic Mike / Justice League mashup (do we smell crossover?) will probably grab the headlines, the entire collection, released by various comics news sites, is a fun tour through cinematic history, as guided by the pantheon of DC heroes: Superman and Doomsday take on the roles of Bill and Ted, Batgirl looks appropriately short/awesome as Prince’s Purple Rain character, and Catwoman-as-Bullitt is basically perfect. Some of the images get a little bit meta-, as previously adapted comics properties like 300 and The Mask are paid tribute in the medium that spawned them. At the very least, whoever is responsible for putting Aquaman in the Free Willy poster is very, very good at their job.

