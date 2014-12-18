What Happens When Santa Meets Alexander Wang

Design legend has it that the bearded, rolly-polly elf we now know as Santa Claus is a creation of the Coca-Cola Company, who essentially designed Santa’s iconic look through an advertising campaign of the 1930s and 1940s. The truth, as it often is, is more complicated : although Coca-Cola was important to solidifying the “look” of Santa in people’s minds, many of his signature design elements—like his red stocking hat, leaping reindeers, and silver beard—were decades old.





But what if Santa was the creation of Coca-Cola? And what if they didn’t launch their campaign to popularize his look in the ’30s and ’40s, but in the 2010s? The good folks over at Joint London decided to reimagine Mr. Claus in just that way. Santa still looks like he was painted by Norman Rockwell or some other greatest generation artist, then gussied him up in a more modern look: from a Kenzo hat, to an ensemble by Alexander Wang, and more.

The best part, though, is that if you’re still hard up for a Christmas card, you can download all of the cards to print out for yourself just by paying with a tweet or Facebook status message.