New York State To Ban Fracking: “Significant Health Risks” And “Many Red Flags”

In a cabinet meeting today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would ban fracking , reports the New York Times. The announcement comes after the state had a five-year moratorium on the practice, as it completed a report on the health risks. That report, now complete, offers a strong voice of support to those who have argued for years that the technique–which uses high-pressure chemical-treated water to blast hard-to-reach oil and natural gas out of the ground–leached into ground water and made people sick.

New York becomes the second state (after Vermont) to completely ban the practice, though many individual cities and towns across the country have forbidden it within their borders.

The Times Albany reporter Thomas Kaplan reports that the state health commissioner came out strongly against the dangers of fracking:

Confused about fracking? Watch this great explainer video here:

And then maybe consider watching all these videos of people lighting their tap water on fire.