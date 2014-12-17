Mother Brings Jesus To London

Just in time for Christmas, it looks like Jesus decided to go on a road trip for his birthday and visit Jolly Old. The man with the beard, flowing robes and locks has been strolling around London, posing for selfies with many he meets and basically showing us all across social media what the Second Coming might look like on Instagram.





Agency Mother London welcomed TMZ’s Hollywood Jesus to London to celebrate the holidays. Mother London creative Sasha Markova says the agency was inspired by the reaction Hollywood Jesus gets in his hometown. “Every Christmas, Mother sits down to have a big idea and there was a relief this year, in just stripping it back to the original idea of Christmas, putting it out on the streets and seeing what would happen,” says Markov. “Everybody in L.A. has their own L.A. Jesus story. We were quite struck by those reactions to him and wanted to bring that over to London to see what would happen. It’s been amazing to watch and now it’s exploding beyond our grasp. Everybody has their own idea of Jesus and this Jesus seems to be reflecting it back at them. Londoners are just as thrilled to see it as Los Angelenos.”

It’s probably a blessing this isn’t the real thing. Otherwise, according to the Book of Matthew 24 verses 37 to 39, we might have something to worry about. “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.” Someone might want to give Russell Crowe a call.