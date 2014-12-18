All I Want For Christmas Is This Nonexistent Technology

The holidays are a time to spend with family and friends, to share in the joy of giving, and to puzzle over a preponderance of technological crap. Those truly terrible widgets and gadgets that line our virtual shelves, the ones designed to want to be wanted by us. But we don’t want them.

So, last Christmas we asked Co.Labs writers and friends to describe the technology products they wanted but which didn’t actually exist. Our 2014 Christmas list includes mind transfer, DNA music storage, and an app that tells you when technology companies are screwing you over.





“The cost of tablet computers and smartphones are going down, but there are still millions of struggling Americans who see even a cheap $30 burner Android as a hard-to-afford expense, and mobile Internet data usage is expensive, whether obtained on a monthly subscription or on a pay-as-you-go plan. Let’s make this stuff cheap. Let’s bring well-designed and durable Android devices down to a $15 price point and make free public broadband a priority. I’ll gladly argue for days and months that steady Internet access is an economic necessity in America 2015, and, yes, let’s ‘disrupt’ this.” – Neal Ungerleider





“I wish two technologies existed. One is easy and almost certainly will exist within a year, and the other one is hard and will probably never exist. I wish there were an app that made recording podcast-quality phone interviews easy. It would need to allow two-way conversation over a data or mobile phone network, while simultaneously recording each end of the call separately using each phone’s full audio recording quality. When a call is done, the app should upload the high-quality audio of both sides of the call to some kind of cloud storage and automatically sync them into one file of the whole call. Right now most podcasts and radio shows do basically this to record phone calls, but it’s a much more laborious and manual process.

I wish we could teleport matter instantaneously–even light speed would be acceptable I guess–from any place to any other place, because it would change literally everything about human existence.” – Rusty Foster





“Aside from totally immersive cinema, the only technology I’d really like to exist right now is mind transfer. This comes from my fascination with its appearance in Roger Zelazny’s science fantasy novel Lord of Light, in which mind transfer is used as a tool of surveillance, allowing the technological elite to assess human karma and control reincarnation. But it needn’t be such a dark enterprise.

I’m more interested in mind transfer’s potential for allowing humans to occupy various bioengineered bodies and virtual realities. We’d have to master bioengineered bodies first; but if we did, mind transfer would allow our conscious minds to take on nearly any form or avatar. This gets me thinking of the metamorphosing abilities of the main character in J. G. Ballard’s The Unlimited Dream Company and that would be one heck of a way to exist. Things would get really interesting when it comes to reproduction, with women impregnating men, and men giving birth to babies, or multiple people getting in on the act.