Funny Or Die Makes a Compelling Argument For How “Serial” Will End

The last few months have kept rabid Serial addicts speculating as to how the podcast will end. With the final episode less than one day away, Funny or Die has a guess too.





“The Last Episode of Serial” takes place on today’s date, a title card informs us, as host Sarah Koenig prepares to record the big finish. (Koenig is played here by noted scene-stealer Michaela Watkins.) In the sketch, Koenig is in full-on panic mode as she works with her exuberant producer to deliver the perfect ending her eager fans demand. She does not fail in doing so, but I won’t spoil how here.

Aside from the “final episode” premise, the sketch also works as a Serial’s Greatest Hits album, ticking off the boxes of everything loyal listeners have loved and also kind of rolled their eyes at. As the suspenseful music plays, Koenig has a call with Adnan, who says, “I’m too well spoken to be, like, a murderer, you know what I’m saying?” It’s kind of a one-sentence summation of everything we’ve heard from him all season. Mail Chimp is also represented, as executives from the company whose sponsorship went viral, are vocally excited to find out who the killer is. (“This child-murder has been very good to us,” one says.)





Of course, as Serial co-creator Julie Snyder hinted to us, there is every chance this show will end on a satisfying but inconclusive note, so be prepared for that.