How “Serial” Could Bring Big Money To Podcasts (Finally!)

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Now that “Serial” has attracted as many listeners as some prime-time TV shows have viewers, it’s time to look at the greater podcast business model landscape. Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Chuck Salter take a look at podcasts with an entrepreneurial eye. Watch the video above to hear their ideas, and chime in with #29thfloor to share your thoughts on this emerging business model.

