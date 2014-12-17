Don’t Hold Your Breath Waiting For Offline Netflix VIewing

Netflix users hoping for an offline playback mode for the streaming service (that isn’t DVDs-by-mail, of course) are going to be disappointed: A Netflix executive has made it clear that subscribers will need an Internet connection to use the service.

Speaking to TechRadar, Netflix director of corporate communications and technology Cliff Edwards said offline viewing is “never going to happen.” However, his declaration is not meant to be draconian, but merely practical. Edwards says that public Wi-Fi scarcity (the leading reason why users want offline playback) is not going to be as big of an issue in the future, as Internet connections became ubiquitous.

Edwards says Netflix is focused more on improving its content offerings as well as incorporating ever-changing technical improvements such as 4K streaming. So if you want to catch up on House of Cards while flying cross-country, you’ll need to use whatever Wi-Fi options are available.

[h/t: MacRumors]