Publicis Invites You To Play A Mobile Claw Game With Its Suave CEO Maurice Levy

The holidays are here and that can only mean one thing. Okay, one thing other than the presents, the tree, the UK ad blitz, the Baby Jesus . It means Publicis CEO Maurice Lévy will sit at his desk and star in the holding company’s annual YouTube hack.

Two years ago he made video a bit more human. Last year it was all about facial recognition. Now, Levy and co. are putting you in control. Publicis Groupe is making a donation to Make-A-Wish and wants your help by using the first YouTube video game controlled by a mobile/tablet device, developed by DigitasLBi France.





By syncing your smartphone with your computer, you can control (using the phone’s accelerometer) a digital carnival claw swinging around Lévy’s to grab stuffed lions around his office, helping the CEO wrap them up. With each catch, the toy slides from your desktop to your mobile and ready to be shared on social media. Beyond the plush lions, you can also nab up to 30 random items off his desk and around his office (and nine hidden bits) or even Lévy himself.

The digital game was made up of 290 sub videos, a month of tests to build the carnival claw, and Lévy’s office was recreated in 3-D to test it all before the shoot.