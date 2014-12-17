Sean Parker Donates $24 Million To Stanford For Food Allergy Research

Sean Parker, the Napster cofounder portrayed by Justin Timberlake in the movie The Social Network, is donating $24 million to the Stanford School of Medicine to support research into food allergies .

Parker, who has suffered from severe allergies to foods like tree nuts and shellfish since childhood, estimates that he has gone to the emergency room 14 times in the last four years because of food allergy-related complications, reports Re/code.

The $24 million will fund the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy Research for two years. Parker cites fatherhood and a concern that allergy research has fallen off in recent years as motivations for his donation.