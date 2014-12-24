The 9 Most Moving Transportation Stories Of 2014

Of course, there were also plenty of out-there transportation schemes, like these solar roads–which have been kicking around for years–that could theoretically power the country. These pedal-powered pod cars are actually getting a test run at Google’s main campus, and this ultra-cheap three-wheeled vehicle should be on city streets in 2015.

All of that sound a little too staid? Consider taking a trip into space–if you can handle the psychological effects.

1: These Solar Roads Could Power The Entire Country





The founders of the Solar Roadways project want to cover every highway in thick, LED-lit glass.

2: The Cities That Spend The Most On Bike Lanes Later Reap The Most Reward

Investing in a network of fully separated bike lanes could save cities huge sums in the long-term. But too little investment in wimpy infrastructure could actually decrease enthusiasm for cycling.