The Case For Making A Career Change In Your Mid-30s

After working as a brand strategist and creative director in numerous prestigious global agencies, she became a sought-after creative leader in the design and digital marketing industry, leading internationally recognized campaigns for major companies including Ford, Pepsi, Sony, and Universal Music. As the chief creative officer of 19 Entertainment–the company behind So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol, Chang had access to prestigious Hollywood parties, a high salary and an intellectually stimulating career.

Yet, in her mid-thirties, Chang realized she needed to make a change.

Sharon Chang Photo: via Yoxi

She left her lucrative position and founded Yoxi, a company that discovers, nurtures, and elevates social entrepreneurs via mass-media, business-focused campaigns. “A lot of people ask me why I would give up the position of chief creative officer for American Idol and the answer is very easy: I wasn’t happy,” says Chang, who now argues your mid-thirties are an ideal time for career reflection.

So, what is it about this age that makes it an ideal time for a career change? Chang explains:

“When you’re young, you’re very idealistic. You can be very ambitious,” says Chang. “You have a vision of where you want to go and you see a very straight line and you just want to get there.” While Chang says she ran on that linear path for nearly 15 years, by the time she hit her mid-thirties, life changes, including the death of her mother, forced her to look sideways and realize that the path wasn’t necessarily linear, but full of other branches that she simply couldn’t see when she was in her twenties.

For most people, their thirties are filled with many life changes including marriage, children, and the reality of aging. This ability to look sideways and see other paths, Chang argues, only comes after years of work and life experience that we lack in our twenties.