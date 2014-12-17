Yes, Even Popsicles Are Designed Now

Nuna is a popsicle with high art aspirations. Created by architect Manu Kumar and designer Stefan Gandl , Nunas geometrical angles and gorgeous colors at least look appetizing. Attached to a “sustainable bamboo stick” and featuring flavors by chef Heiko Antoniewicz with names like N71, N51 and N65, Nuna’s design is almost at Portlandia-level pretentiousness.





But despite Nuna’s parody potential, this flavored ice stick is so artful, it was even featured in an Italian art show, a food exhibit at the Museo Di Arte Moderna e Contemporanea in the northern city of Rovereto. It looks like what might have happened if Rothko decided to buy an ice cream truck or the creators of Phrosties got a PhD in architecture. It may be cold now (if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere), but come spring, we’re definitely going to need to test these out. Purely to evaluate the design, of course.

