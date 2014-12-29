advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

2014: The Year In Conceptual Photos

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Sometimes illustrating a story requires…finessing. A stock photo of a woman, alone, laughing, eating salad, or a couple of innovators in their garage office just won’t cut it. Fast Company‘s photo editors have collected some of the best conceptual images of the year. Enjoy!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life