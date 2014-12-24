The 6 Most Enlightening Education Stories Of 2014

Our children have been called our greatest asset, and this year, we set upon making sure our assets were in the best possible shape. Not their minds, of course, but their bodies. Aside from constant partisan bickering about charter schools, core curricula, STEM funding, and standardized testing, we saw two odd projects get the most attention: Standing desks for students and–if that’s not enough– biking desks for students. The crazy part is, they might actually work.

What else might work? Paying teachers more money. A school that put that proposition into practice saw amazing results (and very happy teachers), but is it scalable to the rest of the education world?

What’s in store for the next year of education? More technology, surely. But does that actually create the kind of thinking students we want? One test of algorithms versus humans made it clear that computers maybe don’t have the lead yet, at least when it comes to cultural tastes.

Read all of our most popular education stories below (here’s what we were talking about last year, if you want to stay back a grade):

