The Top 11 Crowdfunding Projects We Threw Money At In 2014

In the right hands, crowdfunding is a powerful tool to vet your idea and find out if there is consumer interest before you go to market. In the wrong hands, it’s a great way to scam people out of some money with the promise of an idea that won’t ever exist .

We’ve surely covered our share of both, but these are some of the most exciting and–we hope–most viable of the projects that asked for regular folks to help get them off the ground this year. The big theme is, of course, fish. Yes, fish. One project wants money to make fake fish out of tomatoes. Another wants money to deliver fresh, sustainable fish right to your door so you can skip the sushi bar entirely (last year was all about scanners).

There are also newfangled bikes, recycled plastic skateboards, and a cookbook for fancy pot recipes. There’s even a chance to move to Detroit. All the crowdfunding deadlines for these stories are long past, but not to worry, you’re still finding out about them very early. If they hit their goal, they should be just about available now. You can still be an early adopter.





1: This Tuna Sushi Is Totally Tuna Free: It’s Made From Tomatoes

These tomatoes are cooked so finely you’ll have a tough time distinguishing it from fish, which is a good thing because all the fish are disappearing from the sea.

2: This Portable, Foldable Wind Turbine Fits In A Backpack And Can Charge A Laptop

If you’re already a portable-solar-charger sort of person, perhaps you’d like to add a portable wind turbine to your renewable charger collection?