What Your Employees Really Want For The Holidays

Your employees don’t work just for the money.

Kenneth Kovach’s classic paper “What Motivates Employees” examined 40 years’ worth of surveys and concluded that workers rank being fully appreciated for their hard work above the size of their paycheck.

So this holiday think beyond a fruitcake or even the traditional end-of-year bonus (unless it’s really substantial) and give them something that shows your respect.

Here are 10 gifts that will never stop giving:

Trust your people to manage their work commitments; don’t infantilize them by making them turn in a request every time they want to spend a day with their family or go to the doctor.

Between smart phones and the global scope of so many of our jobs, we are on-call or in demand 24 hours a day. At least let your staff control their own schedules.

Give your workers the benefit of your experience; show them that you believe in them, and give them the space to grow.