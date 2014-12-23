4 Ways To Bust Silos Within Your Company

Throughout my career I have had the pleasure of working with some tremendous leaders.

Along the way I have noticed that they all have one particular character trait in common: They know how to bring people together and lead them forward to accomplish audacious goals. They place a premium on collaboration and go out of their way to develop cultures where partnership means more than individual achievement.

In today’s workplace businesses need to place a premium on silo-busters, especially as teams forge ahead in fast-paced, competitive industries and global marketplaces.

So how do you create a workplace of silo-busters?

Here are four ways any company can promote an environment of silo busting, wall smashing, and world-class collaborators.

Companies can promote a culture of collaboration through the strategic placement of teams and individuals. At Porch.com we have an open office environment where there are no offices or cubicles. This makes it easy for us to communicate since the people you need to partner with day in and day out are likely sitting across from you. If not, at the very least it is easy to see where people sit and impromptu conversations are an easy and frequent occurrence.

But, not everyone can have an open office environment. In such cases companies should consider placing teams in close proximity. Identify the people that need to be working close together and make the distance between them as short as possible. Whatever you can do to bring people closer–in the physical sense–is an easy way to promote collaboration.