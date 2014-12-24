The 7 Most Shareable Collaborative Consumption Stories Of 2014

The sharing economy, collaborative economy–whatever you want to call it, the new economy where people “share” instead of buying or owning is growing exponentially. That trend only intensified in 2014. (Check out where we were last year here ). Experiences are becoming more important than luxury physical items for many people, and millennials are increasingly opting to not buy cars .

On the whole, Americans are changing consumption habits to reflect a desire for quality over quantity. Savvy companies see this happening, and are trying to adapt as best they can. So, apparently, are doctors.

Check out the full list of stories below.

1: The Collaborative Economy Is Exploding, And Brands That Ignore It Are Out Of Luck

Rides, houses, power tools: You can share almost anything today, and the number of people sharing is growing every day. If you’re a company that only sells to consumers and doesn’t help them share, you may want to rethink your plans.

2: This “Airbnb For Skills” Will Liberate You From Your 9 To 5

Can Avbl take the gig economy to the next level?