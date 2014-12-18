What Athletes Can Teach You About Embracing Diversity

Innovation and technology have contributed to the evolution of nearly every industry in the world. From advancements in medicine to greater access to information, global collaboration to enhanced efficiency, the lines and boundaries that once separated us have been blurred.

While it’s true that technology has made us “global citizens,” turn on the television or tune into Twitter and you’ll discover no shortage of negativity. Hate, anger, racism, and discrimination are capturing headlines. From the political strife in Washington to protestors on the streets of Ferguson, there is a rising swell of disconnect.

Where the global lines that once divided us have been blurred, it seems we are constructing invisible fences that separate us from our neighbors, colleagues and communities. Though these fences can’t be seen with the eye, they can be felt, and they’re contributing to a cultural divide at a time when we should be coming together more than ever before.

My freshman year, I roomed with four other football players, all of us coming from different walks of life. We represented three religions, two races, and a broad spectrum of political views. Things were awkward initially, but we learned to respect each other and ultimately grew to appreciate each other.

If five college guys could overcome their differences, why is it so hard for society to do the same? I believe the answer is simple: we shared a common goal that could not be accomplished as individuals.

Athletics teach you to maximize your strengths, while also asking you to compensate for your weaknesses by relying on the strength of others. It asks you to embrace and respect the unique skills and talents of your teammates and how what they bring to the table contributes to the overall success of the team.

As it turns out, the same lessons that lend themselves to success on the field can also help build better leaders off the field: