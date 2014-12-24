The Top 12 Buildings We Wanted To Live In This Year

We all need to live somewhere. And most people want to live in cities. But our cities are getting very full. To fit more people we’re going to need to rethink our architectural strategies, as these new buildings–which range from the truly outlandish to the just slightly odd–show.

There are of course, a spectrum of the problems of cramped city living, and the people crammed into tiny apartments in Hong Kong are at the far end. Knowing that’s what happens when modern skyscrapers are jammed with people who can’t afford a place to live in their city makes buildings like this spacious apartment building that looks like a tree seem even more necessary.

Given that cities are running out of space and filling with people, many buildings this year sought out alternative options, either repurposing existing infrastructure to create living spaces or, in the case of a concept Chinese city and a floating hotel, moving off land entirely.

But going big isn’t the only option. Unlike the residents of the cramped Hong Kong apartments, better designed tiny living spaces might be the key to a growing urban population. And so designers are 3-D printing them, stacking them, and putting them in parking lots. They’re even filling them with fun trap doors.

The buildings we have aren't adequate (last year's trend was all about making them use less energy). It's time to start replacing them, and these best buildings from the last year might be a start.





1: Think Your Apartment Is Small? Check Out These Super-Tiny Hong Kong Houses

But they’re not some project in urban microhousing. These minuscule dwellings are the result of poor workers trying to find a place to live in the city’s booming real estate market.