11 Simple Ways To Push Your Creative Boundaries

Over the course of the year, we’ve devoted ourselves to figuring out what makes creative people tick and what keeps their ideas flowing. Here are some of the best tips we’ve gathered; none requires a big budget or an in-house creative lab. Each one of them can be shamelessly stolen and applied by anyone who wants to up their creative game going into 2015.

If you don’t know where to start, it’s here. Whatever creative projects you want to undertake, start by sharing your work and pointing yourself in the direction of others who share your interests, says Austin Kleon, 2014’s SXSW keynote speaker and author of Show Your Work! 10 Ways to Share Your Creativity and Get Discovered. It can be small, it can be incremental–just get it out there.

“The technology is really important, and we all have tools that turn us into media producers now,” says Kleon. “But what’s more important is attitude and spirit, that attitude of jumping into the world you want to join and making your own thing.”

Earlier this year, a group of Pinterest employees pitched their bosses the idea of taking Pinterest on the road, largely to promote a new location-based Pinterest feature called Place Pins. Their boss responded with a simple image: a classic Winnebago, only with the Pinterest logo where the iconic “W” would be. They called it the “Pinnebago,” a name that stuck. And while the trip was a great marketing move, it also unlocked new ideas within the team.

“As soon as we got on the open road, the ideas started flowing,” said Skip Bronkie, a member of Pinterest’s creative team who went along for the ride. “You start to get more comfortable with your coworkers, and you talk about things that you normally wouldn’t inside the walls of an office.”

Julia Galef, president of the Center for Applied Rationality, runs courses for individuals and companies like Facebook and the Thiel Foundation about the science of decision-making, so it makes sense that she is keen to understand her own personal thoughts. Her technique? The Surprise Journal. She keeps this journal with her at all times, writing down when something surprises her and why.

For example, she noticed she was surprised that both older and younger people were attending her workshops, because she assumed people would self-segregate by age. She was surprised that her students would mention a concept from one of her colleague’s classes, because she didn’t expect that idea to be very memorable. “I started thinking about surprise as a cue that my expectations were wrong,” she says. Once you start to understand your own faulty assumptions, it creates a space to generate new ideas that address things as they actually are.