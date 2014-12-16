BREAKING: American Apparel Fires Dov Charney Once And For All

Dov Charney, American Apparel’s erratic former chief executive, has just been fired from the clothing giant. On Tuesday afternoon, the company named Paula Schneider as its new CEO . A fashion industry veteran, Schneider previously served as an executive at Warnaco, Gores Group, BCBG Max Azria, and Laundry by Shelli Segal. The announcement follows Charney’s suspension and termination as CEO a few months ago. At the time, he was being retained as a consultant to the company. Now, that relationship has been terminated.

The extensive allegations of sexual harassment and generally odd behavior leveled against Charney have constituted an ongoing headache for American Apparel, which became known in the mid-aughts for its distinctive sleazy aesthetic and moved increasingly into the mainstream as the decade wore on. Charney’s behavior eventually wound up costing the company huge amounts of money in the form of severance packages for traumatized employees and lost capital investments, according to a document purported by BuzzFeed to be Charney’s termination letter.

According to a press release issued today by American Apparel, a special committee convened to consider the allegations against Carney determined that “it would not be appropriate for Mr. Charney to be reinstated as CEO or an officer or employee of the Company.” “We’re pleased that what we set out to do last spring–namely, to ensure that American Apparel had the right leadership–has been accomplished,” co-chairman of the board says Allan Mayer is quoted as saying. “We are confident that Paula Schneider has the skills and background to lead the company to long-term success.”