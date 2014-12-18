Your Worst Office Holiday Party Stories

The details might be hazy, but moments from the office holiday party can be the best memories you share with your coworkers, yet never speak of again.

Last week, we asked you to dredge up the moments you’d rather leave buried in the past, and share your most shockingly gone-wrong office holiday parties.

We’ll begin our journey into your collection of after-hours debauchery with a relatively harmless story, from reader who enjoyed herself a little too much but suffered only the loss of her phone and a wicked hangover.

Our official company holiday party was pretty tame–just dinner. But the unofficial after party at a nearby bar is where things got a little messy. After several rounds of drinks and shots I guess it was deemed that I was too drunk to make it home, so someone put me in a cab. The next morning I pieced it together what happened: I had lost my wallet at some point during the night and when I didn’t have any money or credit cards to pay the taxi driver, I drunkenly gave him my iPhone as payment. To make matters worse, I had a horrible hangover the next day and when I called my phone, he refused to give it back!

We recently looked at the research surrounding drinking with colleagues and rising through the ranks. Drinking “al desko” is becoming more acceptable–or returning to wide acceptance, a la Mad Men era–and liquid courage in conference rooms is more common. But at the holiday party, all bets are off: When your coworkers are chanting “shots!” the time tends to slip away like a Kardashian Cinderella. Set a buzzing alarm on your phone to remind yourself when to bail out.

Next up, a faux pas witness by Nathan:

There was an aging hippie . . . who I worked with. We could always tell when he’d had too much to drink because he’d start incessantly asking people, “Hey, do you have any weed?” Generally, not a big deal . . . except for the time our board of directors and top volunteers were invited.

Attention coworkers of that guy, brush up on how to swoop in and save super awkward conversations by changing the subject or diffusing the situation here and look like the quick-thinking holiday hero, or just step away very slowly . . .