The Top 10 Innovative Workplaces We Wanted To Work At In 2014

2014 was the year that we all realized how horrible it is to sit at a desk all day (it’s as bad as smoking cigarettes, and all that). So it makes sense that some of the top stories this year were about ditching seated desks. At Brooklyn Boulders Somerville, workers can take a break on a climbing wall when they’re feeling antsy. For anyone not so athletically inclined, there’s this $95 standing desk . If you just can’t tear yourself away from the desk, here’s another idea: an office where the desks disappear at the end of the workday.

As usual, lots of the innovative workplace stories in 2014 tried to teach us to be more like the Danish, who seem to be extremely happy at work. TED revealed how it forces workers to take a mandatory vacation, while another company shared its strategy for giving employees a large travel budget. Meanwhile, Susan Cain and Steelcase worked on a line of office furniture to help introverts be more comfortable inside the office (many of last year’s stories, too, were about redesigning offices to make you more creative–or at least less miserable).

No matter how awful your office experience, though, it couldn’t have been much worse than this weird experiment that two Dutch designers played on unsuspecting open office workers.

1: 5 Simple Office Policies That Make Danish Workers Way More Happy Than Americans

Americans think it’s normal to hate their jobs. Let us introduce you to the Danish concept of arbejdsglæde. It means happiness at work. Here’s how Danish offices make sure it’s happening.





2: At This Coworking Space In A Climbing Gym, You Can Do Pull-Ups At Your Standing Desk

