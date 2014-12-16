NBC To Stream Live Broadcast TV In Real Time

NBC is set to start live-streaming TV programming to computers and mobile devices. The service, which will be available only to users who have a pay-TV subscription, falls under the jurisdiction of Alison Moore, who was tapped to lead the network’s TV Everywhere initiative earlier this year.

NBC’s streaming service differs from the online-only subscription model used by the likes of CBS and HBO—true cord-cutters will still have to watch Saturday Night Live and Law and Order: SVU on Hulu.

Prior to today’s announcement, NBCUniversal seemed to be losing out on the industry-wide TV Everywhere initiative, created in 2009 to encourage broadcast networks to make their content available via the Internet. Rights issues and complicated revenue-sharing agreements have delayed progress for all networks, however, ABC managed to get a similar live-stream service online more than a year ago.

NBC Sports has offered live streaming of Sunday Night Football and the Olympics in the past, but this is the network’s first attempt at a continuous content stream. Moore, who was previously involved in developing HBO Go, will lead a big marketing push for the new service.

The desktop version of the service launches today; tablet and smartphone options are expected to launch early in 2015.

