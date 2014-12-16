Watch A Disabled Dog Get A New Lease On Life With 3-D Printed Legs

It’s hard to imagine getting tired of watching formerly legless animals gleefully trotting along on mini wheelchairs or 3-D printed prosthetic legs, and today’s entry, Derby the dog, doesn’t disappoint. Watch Derby go from relatively immobile to a happy, scampering pup in the video above.

Derby was born with two little nubbins for legs, and until recently could only get around on soft surfaces, according to 3-D printing news site 3Ders. Taken into custody by Peace and Paws Dog Rescue last March, Derby got a set of legs designed specially for him by the 3-D printing company 3D Systems. 3-D printing is particularly useful when it comes to creating made-to-order legs. “The beauty of 3-D printing is that if the design needs to be adjusted, we don’t have to wait for time-consuming and expensive traditional manufacturing processes; we can simply print out a new set,’ Buddy Byrum, a VP at the company said.





