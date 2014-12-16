You Probably Missed These Easter Eggs Hidden Throughout “Breaking Bad”

Arrested Development is famous for the rich tapestry of hidden jokes, call backs, and even call forwards planted in the background throughout the series . Who would have thought the series to inherit the throne as King of the Easter Eggs would be Breaking Bad?

In an article for obsessive entertainment site Dorkly, writer Tristan Cooper reveals a treasure trove of knowing winks to the audience that one might only pick up on after marathoning the entire series while mainlining Adderall. These items range from the expected—the pink bear that telegraphed Gus Fring’s eventual Harvey Dentification showed up in some other scenes–to total mind-blowers like the extreme foreshadowing of Jane’s death.





Most satisfying, perhaps, is the return in the final episode of the pants that left Walter White famously pantsless in the first episode of the series. A lot was going in in that finale. Very few viewers probably noticed the reappearance of those pants, a symbol of Walter White’s connection to his old chemistry teacher self. Creator Vince Gilligan obviously knew that people who paid enough attention to catch such things would appreciate them the most. So now you know what level of concentration to apply whenever his next series premieres.

Have a look through some of the easter eggs in the slides above, and read Cooper’s article for a full explanation of each.