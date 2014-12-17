Why Schools Should Lower The Bar For Teaching Programming To Kids

During a computer science lesson, a fourth-grader might walk up to her teacher and ask, “Hey, how do I write this query using a Python interface?” The fourth-grade teacher might not have the slightest idea what to say and might kick himself for having agreed to teach programming in the first place. Even after having gone through all the training, the subject is still too obscure for him to teach confidently. And there’s always a nice gig in Silicon Valley.

The typical teacher has no formal training in computer programming, leaving him overwhelmed if he tries to teach it. And when it comes to bringing programming into the classroom–now a sort of national mandate–principals hesitate, because computer scientists and programmers are hard to woo away from Silicon Valley, and retraining existing teaching staff can be very challenging.

To Code.org and Thinkersmith, two computer science education nonprofits, the earlier you start, the fewer hurdles there are.

Kids taking part in a computer science lesson.

“We try to incorporate into our training ‘teaching like a grandma,’” says Kiki Prottsman, founder of Thinkersmith, who specializes in K-5 curricula. Under her program, teachers are encouraged to praise students for coming up with difficult questions, and give them the tools (and the leading questions) to help them find the answers by themselves. In the end, the teacher wouldn’t have to pull a random answer out of thin air.

“So the students are just thinking that you came up with the idea on your own, but in reality you don’t know what you did,” Prottsman says.

This is the thinking behind Thinkersmith’s teacher training philosophy. The main goal of its retraining program is making sure a teacher doesn’t completely shut down when he’s uncertain about a programming concept. Even if he doesn’t know the answer to a question, he should encourage the student to find out the answer on her own and then come back and teach it to the rest of the class.

With Code.org, Thinkersmith has been disseminating its computer science curricula to elementary schools across the country. Together, they’re aiming to give every school district a chance to implement computer science instruction, from kindergarten through high school.