Why I Remain A T-Mobile Waverer

T-Mobile USA really, really wants you to dump your current wireless carrier and move to its service. That’s true of all of its competitors, too, of course. But no other U.S. wireless company is so relentlessly creative when it comes to devising new features which might prompt you to switch.

Today, the company that likes to call itself the Un-carrier announced a new feature called Data Stash which lets you bank any unused 4G data from your monthly allotment for later use. It’s also giving customers 10 GB of stashable data to get them started.

The feature is the latest of multiple rounds of “Un-carrier” moves which T-Mobile has made, such as its announcement last September that it now offers Wi-Fi calling on all phones and has a deal with airline Wi-Fi provider Gogo to permit free in-flight texting and voicemail checking.

Now, this data rollover feature isn’t a boon for everybody. If you never, ever exceed your allowance of data, it doesn’t matter if you can save what you don’t use. But having a nest egg of at least a few gigabytes is helpful in some situations: If you go on vacation one month and use a lot more data than usual, for example, or suddenly decide to go on an atypical video-streaming spree.

As usual with T-Mobile’s Un-carrier rollouts, the pitch by CEO John Legere was brash, profane, entertaining, and occasionally bizarre–he loves to call the other national carriers “Moe, Larry, and Curly”–but sometimes pushed boundaries that left me asking questions about T-Mobile, not the other guys.

For instance, if not rolling over data amounts to an “appalling” instance of a “total scam” which involves carriers “bilking” their customers–all words which Legere used–why has T-Mobile itself not rolled over data until now? And if it’s wrong to take away data which a consumer has paid for, as Legere said, why will T-Mobile do so with any data you haven’t used one year after you banked it? AT&T and Verizon seem to me not to be scammers or stooges, but companies which are so powerful that they don’t always have the incentive to offer the more customer-friendly policies that smaller, hungrier outfits like T-Mobile and Sprint do.

Overall, Data Stash is clearly yet another reason to consider switching to T-Mobile. And my own data-using habits are the sort which might benefit from it. There are months when I don’t use use that much data, and months–especially when I’m on the road–when I gorge.