Now You Can Split The Bill With Google Wallet

It’s a crowded market, but Google Wallet is warding off Apple Pay, Venmo, and other competitors by releasing a new update that adds some desirable features to the mobile payment product.





The app has been updated to be compatible with the iPhone 6/Plus, to give access to gift and loyalty cards while offline, and to allow users to log into the app with TouchID.

The big new feature for Google Wallet is a split-the-bill function. Google calls it “settling up made simple” and lets users “pick any charge, add the people you want to split it with, choose how you want to divide it up, and they’ll receive a request for their share of the total.” There’s even automatic tip percentage buttons.

Since Apple Pay debuted in September, Google Wallet has seen a surge in new users and weekly transactions. Useful, easy-to-use new features should further boost the service, which had been struggling with paltry download numbers since its launch in 2011.