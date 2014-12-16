These Were The Top Articles We Saved To Read This Year, According To Pocket

Here’s a secret: End-of-year lists don’t tend to tell us much. Google likes to remind us what we searched for . Seamless and GrubHub are just sad . And Spotify’s 2014 wrap-up is basically a Billboard Top 100 in miniature .

But Pocket, the popular save-it-later app, and one of Fast Company‘s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Productivity, just released its year-end data that shows us what we read, and it’s actually interesting! (Or at least whatever the overlap of voracious readers tech-savvy enough to use Pocket told ourselves we’d read.) It’s a pretty significant sample size, too, with over 640 million articles and videos saved.

Kudos to The Atlantic, which took home two of the top five spots, including the most-Pocketed article of the year. Without further ado:

1. The Overprotected Kid (The Atlantic)

2. How to Get a Job at Google (The New York Times)

3. The Case for Reparations (The Atlantic)

4. How to Scale Yourself and Get More Done Than You Thought Possible (Zapier.com)

5. The astonishing rise of Angela Merkel, the most powerful woman in the world (The New Yorker)





Check out the rest at the Pocket blog.