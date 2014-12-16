Holiday Tech: Helping Retailers Help Shoppers

MasterCard is a technology company that has a long history of innovation. We pioneered the world’s first contactless and mobile payment solutions, and continue to bring to life safer, richer and more compelling shopping and payments experiences for consumers around the globe.

This holiday season, shoppers have more options than ever for finding and buying gifts online and in-app quickly and securely. New payment innovations and interactive shopping processes – including those highlighted below — are not only making the hunt for the perfect present more fun; they’re making it fast. And that, says Sarah Quinlan, a MasterCard executive who helps retailers make better business decisions, leaves shoppers with the one thing that’s always in short supply during the holidays: time.

One of the most promising developments for consumers over the past few years is the speed with which retailers can get nearly up-to-the-minute information on shopping trends. Instead of gambling on what they think shoppers might purchase, this helps businesses provide them with more of what they want, when they want it. SpendingPulse, developed by MasterCard Advisors — the company’s professional services arm — is a prime example of this new generation of highly accurate predictors. Far from being a mere forecasting tool, SpendingPulse provides retailers with spending trends across all payment forms ahead of government and industry sources.

That kind of timely feedback can, of course, transform shoppers’ experiences. “It’s important for any retailer to realize what people are actually spending on, so they can better position what they’re selling,” notes Quinlan, senior vice president at MasterCard Advisors. “This year,” she adds, “to a large degree, people are spending not on goods, but on experiences. In November, restaurants were the number-one area of spending. In October, it was lodging. Shoppers are saying, ‘I’m going to spend my money — my hard-earned money — on personal experiences with family and friends.”

One other recent insight from SpendingPulse, meanwhile, might well benefit shoppers even more: SpendingPulse suggests total retail sales could grow more than 5 percent for the entire holiday season. “We expect the holiday shopping season will be lengthened straight through the month, rather than focusing solely on one ‘make or break’ day,” Quinlan says, noting that the final days before Christmas, including “Super Saturday” – the last Saturday before the holiday – will see the most activity. Take that to heart, shoppers: The last week before Christmas might be a bit crazy, but this year, there’s a good chance that retailers will be more prepared than ever for the rush.

Online and in-app sales have been steadily growing, month over month and year over year, and services like MasterPass™ by MasterCard are likely to ensure that the trend continues. MasterPass, which securely stores consumers’ payment and shipping information — allowing for secure and seamless purchases, often with a single tap on a phone or tablet screen — helps shoppers speed through what has long been the sticking point in e-commerce sales: namely, the tedious checkout process. By some estimates, a full two-thirds of online purchases are abandoned before shoppers complete their payment, so this type of radically simplified, streamlined checkout experience benefits consumers and online vendors, alike.

Sometimes referred to as a “digital wallet,” MasterPass is in fact an indispensable, personal shopping assistant, QR scanner, and budgeting reminder (works with current debit or credit cards that allow shoppers to customize and set spending limits) all in one. Not a bad tool to have in-hand come holiday time.