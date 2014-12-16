Judging By Google Searches, Here Are The Things Americans Were Most Clueless About In 2014

Every year Google rounds up all the stuff you searched for over the past 12 months and packages it into something called the Google Zeitgeist. The microsite culls data from “trillions of searches” and is always an interesting window into history: Which famous celebrity died? Which weird memes took off? What overblown media panic is threatening to wipe out humanity?

The top searches of 2014 don’t reveal anything very surprising, and as a whole, the year was, well, disheartening. The official Google Zeitgeist video above is full of predictable Silicon Valley cheese, so you’re better off exploring the results yourself.

The top search in the United States was for Robin Williams, followed by the World Cup, and then Ebola. Leading the way for most-searched people is Jennifer Lawrence, followed by gaming empress Kim Kardashian, then Tracy Morgan, respectively.

There’s some fun stuff too, like the most-searched-for selfies, the top dog-related searches, and the most-asked “What is … ” questions. Makes you think.

Check out the rest of the results here, and here’s to 2015.

