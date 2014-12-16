See Hollywood, Christian Bale, Behaving Badly In The Trailer For Terrence Malick’s “Knight Of Cups”

For a guy who took a twenty year break between his first second and third films–1978’s Days Of Heaven and 1998’s The Thin Red Line–Terrence Malick is downright prolific these days. His 2011 feature, the Brad Pitt and Sean Penn-led The Tree Of Life (which also helped launch Jessica Chastain from “hey, wasn’t she on Law & Order to a perennial award nominee), was followed up only a year later by To The Wonder, with Ben Affleck–and now, his latest film, Knight of Cups was announced as one of the movies premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in February.





That announcement came with the release of the film’s trailer, which features Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Cate Blanchett prominently. The plot–like many of Malick’s plots–appears to be largely impressionistic, but Bale stars as a Hollywood denizen caught between multiple lovers, the temptations of fame and lust, and–based on both the title and imagery in the trailer–something to do with the tarot. Also at one point there’s a lady with wings sitting on a couch. This is a mildly cryptic available description of the film: “Once there was a young prince whose father, the king of the East, sent him down into Egypt to find a pearl. But when the prince arrived, the people poured him a cup. Drinking it, he forgot he was the son of a king, forgot about the pearl and fell into a deep sleep. Rick’s father used to read this story to him as a boy.The road to the East stretches out before him. Will he set forth?”

So, whatever Knight of Cups ultimately turns out to be about, it’ll probably be beautiful, weird, and worth the wait.