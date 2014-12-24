The 11 Most Delicious Food Stories Of 2014

As legalization spread throughout the states, marijuana emerged as the big new food ingredient of 2014. In Seattle, a marijuana restaurant opened for customers. Don’t want to make the trek? Residents of states where marijuana is legal can also get a buzz from Legal’s line of cannabis-infused beverages . Meanwhile, Rohan Marley, one of Bob Marley’s sons, attracted attention last year not only for his new marijuana business, but also for his successful coffee company .

A number of stories also examined the future of food, from Soylent-like meals and devices that can scan food for nutrients to grilled cheese delivered by parachute and other on-demand meals.

In the meantime, Americans are still struggling to figure out the food system (we thought they might figure it out after last year’s list, but no)–in fact, most people don’t know what “organic” means even though they’re willing to pay more for it. Here’s one thing people are more confident about, however: mints are better than gum.

1: How Bob Marley’s Son Learned From Failure And Started A Multi-Million Dollar Coffee Company

As a 20-something looking for his purpose, Rohan Marley found it by going back to his roots.

2: The Sandwiches At This Restaurant Are Amazing—Because They’re Getting You Super High