The 9 Best Infographics Of 2014

Are you curious about what’s going to happen in the next billion or so years? Well, lucky for you, we have an infographic to let you know every important event from now until then –and the next billion years after that, too.

So pour over these charts and learn a little something (and, while you’re at it, you can take a look at the ones we featured last year):

1: How The World Will Look In 100,000,000,000,000,000,000 Years Time

All of our hand-wringing over climate change will seem pretty silly after an asteroid strike, supervolcano eruption, and disappearance of the male species.





2: These Images Show The Tiny Amount Of Metal That Comes From Earth-Destroying Mines

The new series, For What It’s Worth, effectively asks the question: Is the destruction of mining worth the meager result?