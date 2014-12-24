The 9 Best Infographics Of 2014

Are you curious about what’s going to happen in the next billion or so years? Well, lucky for you, we have an infographic to let you know every important event from now until then–and the next billion years after that, too.
We can also show you how to eat healthy and explain your taxes to you. These are just a few of the most informative and fun infographics, visualizations, and other graphic stories that we’ve seen over the last year.
So pour over these charts and learn a little something (and, while you’re at it, you can take a look at the ones we featured last year):
1: How The World Will Look In 100,000,000,000,000,000,000 Years Time
All of our hand-wringing over climate change will seem pretty silly after an asteroid strike, supervolcano eruption, and disappearance of the male species.
2: These Images Show The Tiny Amount Of Metal That Comes From Earth-Destroying Mines
The new series, For What It’s Worth, effectively asks the question: Is the destruction of mining worth the meager result?
3: This Is What 200 Calories Looks Like
Guess what: 200 calories of carrots is a whole lot different than 200 calories of a candy bar.
4: If This Is What Spaceships Will Look Like In 100 Years, You’re Going To Want To Get In Line Now
If we’re going to ever settle down away from this planet, we’re going to need spaceships like these—essentially living systems that can fly through space—to help get us there and keep us alive.
5: 10 Cities Visualized By How Cleanly Their Streets Are Laid Out
London’s streets run every which way, while Chicago is all north-south right angles. Can you find your city?
6: Here’s What Disney Princesses Would Look Like With Normal Waistlines
If Sleeping Beauty or The Little Mermaid were real humans, they would not have room for all their internal organs.
7: It’s Tax Time: Do You Know What You’re Paying For?
For the cost of the Tomahawk Cruise Missile program, we can hire 4,784 elementary school teachers for one year. Use this tool to find out where your tax dollars are going and how they might be better spent.
8: Visualizing Which Countries People Are Trying To Get Away From, And Where They’re Going
A new tool combines country-level and census data to reveal how people move across the planet.
9: Watch 60 Years Of Climate Change In 15 Seconds
After NASA scientists analyzed data from 1,000 meteorological stations from around the globe, they found a strange pattern.
